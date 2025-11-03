Next Article
Tamil Nadu woman missing for 3 days found dead
India
A 35-year-old beautician named Sonia, who went missing after leaving for work in Appakudal, Erode district, Tamil Nadu, was sadly found dead in a banana field.
Locals spotted a blood-stained knife and hair at the scene, leading police to her body.
Sonia lived with her mom and two kids, and her family reported her missing when she didn't return home.
Police suspect the duo got into a heated argument
Police traced Sonia's last calls to Mohan Kumar, a 27-year-old farm owner she'd been dating.
Police say Sonia kept asking Mohan Kumar to marry her, which triggered the murder.
Investigators say Kumar attacked Sonia on his farm and tried to cover up the crime by hiding evidence near a canal.
He's now in custody as police piece together what happened.