Coimbatore: Male friend beaten up, female classmate gangraped near airport
India
A college student was abducted and sexually assaulted by a three-member gang near Coimbatore airport on Sunday night.
She was with her male friend, who was also attacked before the group took her to another location.
The survivor is currently getting medical care and has reported the incident to the police.
BJP leader Annamalai slams state government
Police have set up seven special teams, are checking CCTV footage, and questioning witnesses to find those responsible.
The case has sparked fresh worries about women's safety in Tamil Nadu.
BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the state government for not doing enough, while DMK's Dr. Syed Hafeezullah promised strict action and faster justice for the survivor.