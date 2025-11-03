Widespread thunderstorms, lightning predicted across north, central India till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across east, central, south, and north India till November 7. The weather systems are likely to bring a gradual fall in minimum temperatures in the northern and central parts of the country. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu , and Karnataka are also expected to witness rainfall during this period.

Regional forecast Thunderstorm activity expected in these states The IMD's forecast predicts thunderstorms with lightning over western Madhya Pradesh from November 3-4. In western India, isolated thunderstorms are likely over Maharashtra's Marathwada region from November 3-5. The Northeast region will also witness thunderstorm activity with lightning on Monday. Rajasthan is likely to witness similar weather conditions on November 3 and 4, Himachal Pradesh on November 4 and 5, and Uttarakhand on November 4.

Temperature drop Gradual fall in minimum temperatures across several regions The IMD has also predicted a gradual drop in minimum temperatures across several regions from November 3. In northwest India, no major change is expected for the next 72 hours. However, a gradual fall of 3-4 degrees Celsius is likely over the next few days. Central India will see a similar trend with stable minimum temperatures for the next two days, followed by a decrease of 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Weather systems Western disturbance to affect western Himalayan region from November 4 A new western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 4. This will bring cloudy weather, isolated rainfall, and gusty winds in northern states. The IMD has also issued daily weather forecasts for the coming days. On Monday (November 3), thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, central Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh.