No calculators in JEE Mains 2026, NTA clarifies
Heads up, JEE Mains 2026 aspirants—NTA has cleared the air: calculators (physical or onscreen) are not allowed in the exam.
This comes after some confusion in their info bulletin, where an onscreen calculator was mentioned by mistake.
The agency apologized for the mix-up and wants everyone to be clear on the rules.
Focus on hand calculations
If you're prepping for JEE Mains, you'll have to do all calculations by hand—no shortcuts with calculators this year.
The NTA's update helps avoid any last-minute surprises so you can focus on what matters.
For official info and updates, always check the NTA website.
Registration for Session 1 is open
Registration for Session 1 is open until November 27. The first session runs January 21-30.
This year's test will be held in 13 languages, making it more accessible than ever.