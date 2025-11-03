No calculators in JEE Mains 2026, NTA clarifies India Nov 03, 2025

Heads up, JEE Mains 2026 aspirants—NTA has cleared the air: calculators (physical or onscreen) are not allowed in the exam.

This comes after some confusion in their info bulletin, where an onscreen calculator was mentioned by mistake.

The agency apologized for the mix-up and wants everyone to be clear on the rules.