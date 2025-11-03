Next Article
Telangana: 19 dead, several injured in highway accident
India
A major accident on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district claimed 19 lives after a gravel truck crashed into an RTC bus near Mirzaguda.
The impact caused the bus to overturn, with around 40 passengers onboard, many of whom were trapped inside.
Locals and rescue teams worked together, using heavy machinery to pull survivors and victims from the wreckage.
Truck was overtaking or driving incorrectly at the time
Police are investigating whether the truck was overtaking or driving incorrectly at the time.
Traffic was diverted for rescue efforts.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared his condolences and ordered quick relief for victims, making sure all injured were sent to Hyderabad for treatment.