Telangana: 19 dead, several injured in highway accident India Nov 03, 2025

A major accident on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district claimed 19 lives after a gravel truck crashed into an RTC bus near Mirzaguda.

The impact caused the bus to overturn, with around 40 passengers onboard, many of whom were trapped inside.

Locals and rescue teams worked together, using heavy machinery to pull survivors and victims from the wreckage.