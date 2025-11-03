Delhi woman, 2 men killed partner over intimate videos: Police
A 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, Ramkesh Meena, was found dead in his burnt Delhi apartment on October 6.
Police say he was strangled after his partner, Amrita Chauhan (21), a forensic science student, allegedly conspired with her ex-boyfriend and another man to kill him after he refused to delete intimate videos from a hard drive.
How police nabbed suspects, case status
According to police, the trio tried to cover up the murder by setting a fire and staging it as an accident.
Investigators recovered 16 videos—including some involving other women—and charged all three with murder and arson.
CCTV footage caught them leaving just before the fire started, while phone records placed Amrita at the scene.
The case is still active as forensic teams analyze evidence and police gather more details about what led up to this tragic incident.