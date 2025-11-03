Next Article
Coimbatore: MBA student gang-raped by 3 men in parked car
India
A young MBA student from Coimbatore was allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified men on Sunday night while she was with her boyfriend in a parked car near the city's airport.
The attackers, who had stolen a two-wheeler, assaulted her boyfriend and forced the woman to a secluded spot behind a nearby college, where they committed the crime.
Suspects still at large
After the assault, the victim was found unconscious and rushed to a private hospital for treatment.
Police have set up seven special teams to track down the suspects, who are still at large.
This incident comes just months after another reported gang-rape case involving college students in Coimbatore—highlighting growing concerns about women's safety in the city.