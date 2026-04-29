Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results on results.bse.ap.gov.in April 30 11am
India
Andhra Pradesh's Class 10 (SSC) results are dropping on April 30 at 11am
If you took the exams between March 16 and April 1, just head to results.bse.ap.gov.in with your roll number handy to see how you did.
WhatsApp, LEAP, DigiLocker and headmaster access
If the website's busy or you want options, you can also get your scores by texting "Hi" on WhatsApp to 9552300009 or using the LEAP mobile app and DigiLocker.
School headmasters can log in directly for schoolwide results.
By the way, strict rules, like limiting phone use, helped keep this year's exams fair and smooth for everyone.