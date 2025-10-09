Andhra Pradesh doctors' hunger strike enters 5th day
Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors across Andhra Pradesh are on the fifth day of a hunger strike, asking the government to guarantee a 20% in-service postgraduate (PG) quota for all clinical branches for the next five years.
While the state bumped the quota up to 20% for this year, doctors want a five-year promise, not just a one-year fix.
Outpatient services at PHCs seriously affected
With over 1,000 doctors protesting in Vijayawada and many more joining statewide, outpatient services at PHCs are seriously affected—especially in rural areas where people rely on these centers.
The strike isn't just about quotas; doctors are also pushing for better promotions and allowances.
If this standoff continues, it could leave thousands without basic healthcare, highlighting how important fair policies are for keeping skilled doctors in public service.