Andhra Pradesh doctors' hunger strike enters 5th day

Outpatient services at PHCs seriously affected

With over 1,000 doctors protesting in Vijayawada and many more joining statewide, outpatient services at PHCs are seriously affected—especially in rural areas where people rely on these centers.

The strike isn't just about quotas; doctors are also pushing for better promotions and allowances.

If this standoff continues, it could leave thousands without basic healthcare, highlighting how important fair policies are for keeping skilled doctors in public service.