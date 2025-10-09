Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: One killed, another injured in clash

Tension prevails along Assam-Meghalaya border

The violence broke out after a group from Meghalaya started harvesting crops on land claimed by both states, which locals from Assam's Tapat village opposed.

Police had to use tear gas to break up the fight.

This happened just days after a peace committee meeting agreed to pause farming until things calmed down.

The border remains tense, with ongoing negotiations and extra police watching the area to prevent further clashes.