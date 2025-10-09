Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: One killed, another injured in clash
A clash over harvesting paddy on disputed land at the Assam-Meghalaya border left one person dead and another injured on October 9, 2025.
The incident happened in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, near the Meghalaya border.
Oriwell Timung (48) from Assam's West Karbi Anglong district lost his life.
Police are investigating the incident.
Tension prevails along Assam-Meghalaya border
The violence broke out after a group from Meghalaya started harvesting crops on land claimed by both states, which locals from Assam's Tapat village opposed.
Police had to use tear gas to break up the fight.
This happened just days after a peace committee meeting agreed to pause farming until things calmed down.
The border remains tense, with ongoing negotiations and extra police watching the area to prevent further clashes.