Chadchan heist: Bihar, Maharashtra men nabbed from Bihar

Police have recovered ₹86 lakh and 9kg of gold

The breakthrough came after the Maharashtra suspect was arrested on October 7. This led officers to recover a stolen car, gold, and a bike used in the crime.

Three others were picked up in Bihar for supplying illegal weapons.

So far, police have managed to get back ₹86 lakh and 9kg of gold—but they're still working to track down the rest of the stolen goods.