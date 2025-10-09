Next Article
Chadchan heist: Bihar, Maharashtra men nabbed from Bihar
India
Police in Vijayapura have caught four suspects linked to the dramatic SBI bank robbery in Chadchan, where masked thieves tied up staff and escaped with over ₹1 crore and 20kg of gold.
The group includes three men from Bihar and one from Maharashtra, who is believed to be the mastermind.
Police have recovered ₹86 lakh and 9kg of gold
The breakthrough came after the Maharashtra suspect was arrested on October 7. This led officers to recover a stolen car, gold, and a bike used in the crime.
Three others were picked up in Bihar for supplying illegal weapons.
So far, police have managed to get back ₹86 lakh and 9kg of gold—but they're still working to track down the rest of the stolen goods.