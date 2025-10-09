Gold prices drop a little ahead of Karwa Chauth India Oct 09, 2025

Just before Karwa Chauth on October 10, gold prices in India have dropped a little, but they're still pretty steep—MCX December futures are at ₹1,22,795 per 10gm and Delhi's 24K gold is at ₹1,24,300.

Experts are saying it's smart to buy now, since prices could climb again with the festival rush.