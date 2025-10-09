Gold prices drop a little ahead of Karwa Chauth
Just before Karwa Chauth on October 10, gold prices in India have dropped a little, but they're still pretty steep—MCX December futures are at ₹1,22,795 per 10gm and Delhi's 24K gold is at ₹1,24,300.
Experts are saying it's smart to buy now, since prices could climb again with the festival rush.
Buying gold for the festivities? Lock in current rates
Karwa Chauth and Diwali always send gold demand soaring because of tradition.
If you're thinking about buying gold for the festivities, analysts suggest locking in current rates before they rise.
Quick tip: check daily prices and look for BIS-hallmarked gold for better quality.
Prices might shift after Diwali depending on global factors
Gold has shot up nearly 51% this year, thanks to global central bank buying, hopes for interest rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The festival season keeps demand—and prices—high, but after Diwali, prices might shift depending on what's happening globally.