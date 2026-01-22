Andhra Pradesh lands ₹2.5 lakh crore investment promises at Davos

Why should you care?

Andhra Pradesh is quickly becoming an investment hotspot, grabbing over a quarter of India's proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26 (April-December 2025)—way ahead of states like Odisha and Maharashtra.

A huge chunk of this is going into green energy and tech, with plans for massive data centers and renewable projects; renewable and allied sectors are expected to create more than 2.7 lakh jobs.

With fast-track approvals and a focus on innovation, the state's aiming to make real opportunities for young people looking for future-ready careers.