Andhra Pradesh: Man's murder staged as road accident; wife, lover arrested

How the plot unfolded—and what happened next

Chinna discovered the affair months earlier and sent Kondamma back to their village, but she kept meeting Ganesh in secret.

When Chinna refused to grant her a divorce, Kondamma told Ganesh about his travel route.

That night, Ganesh and Shivakumar ambushed Chinna, killed him in a teak orchard, and left his body beside his bike.

Police noticed things didn't add up at the scene; after investigating further, all three confessed.