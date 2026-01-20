Andhra Pradesh: Man's murder staged as road accident; wife, lover arrested
In Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, Degala Chinna was murdered on January 14, 2026 by his wife Kondamma, her lover Alakunty Ganesh, and Ganesh's relative Paleppa Shivakumar.
The trio plotted the murder to cover up Kondamma and Ganesh's affair, which had started in 2024.
They strangled Chinna and tried to pass it off as a motorcycle accident.
How the plot unfolded—and what happened next
Chinna discovered the affair months earlier and sent Kondamma back to their village, but she kept meeting Ganesh in secret.
When Chinna refused to grant her a divorce, Kondamma told Ganesh about his travel route.
That night, Ganesh and Shivakumar ambushed Chinna, killed him in a teak orchard, and left his body beside his bike.
Police noticed things didn't add up at the scene; after investigating further, all three confessed.