Andhra Pradesh on alert for extremely heavy rainfall today
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The weather department has put out a red alert for six districts—SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor—with extremely heavy rain (over 204mm) expected today.
Five more districts are on orange alert as well, due to one active depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to become a depression.
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning
According to the IMD, one depression is moving in from the southeast Arabian Sea while another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could soon turn into a depression too.
Together, they're bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning across Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra.
Some places have already seen big downpours this morning—Marripadu got 80mm of rain in just a couple hours!