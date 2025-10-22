Andhra Pradesh on alert for extremely heavy rainfall today

IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning

According to the IMD, one depression is moving in from the southeast Arabian Sea while another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could soon turn into a depression too.

Together, they're bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning across Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra.

Some places have already seen big downpours this morning—Marripadu got 80mm of rain in just a couple hours!