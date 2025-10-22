Next Article
Odisha: Man accused of kidnapping minor girl escapes police custody
A man accused of kidnapping a minor girl from Balasore district, Odisha, managed to escape police custody during questioning at Bhadreswar Police Station in Cuttack on Monday.
The sudden escape left officers stunned, while the girl remains missing—making her safe return even more urgent.
Police launch manhunt to recapture suspect
Police have launched a major manhunt with search teams and checkpoints to track down the escaped suspect. They're also checking CCTV footage to figure out how he slipped away.
Senior officers have ordered an inquiry into possible negligence by staff, with disciplinary action likely.
This incident has sparked fresh concerns about security lapses in Odisha's police system, especially after other recent jailbreaks in the state.