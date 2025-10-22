Delhi bans all BS-IV vehicles from entering city
Delhi is cracking down on air pollution by banning commercial vehicles that aren't BS-VI, CNG, LNG, or electric from entering the city starting November 1, 2025.
If you've got a BS-IV vehicle registered in Delhi, you get a one-year grace period until October 31, 2026—but after that, it's out.
Tech will help enforce the rules
To make sure the rules stick, the city will use tech like automatic number plate recognition at the borders.
This comes right after Delhi's air quality hit a worrying high (AQI 411 near Akshardham on October 20).
On top of that, Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is now active—think higher parking fees and better-synced traffic lights to cut down on jams and emissions.
Cleaner air means better health
These steps target the biggest polluters on the road and could make a real difference for everyone living, working, or studying in Delhi.
Cleaner air means better health and a city that's just easier to breathe in.