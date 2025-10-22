Delhi bans all BS-IV vehicles from entering city

Tech will help enforce the rules

To make sure the rules stick, the city will use tech like automatic number plate recognition at the borders.

This comes right after Delhi's air quality hit a worrying high (AQI 411 near Akshardham on October 20).

On top of that, Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is now active—think higher parking fees and better-synced traffic lights to cut down on jams and emissions.