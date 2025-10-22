Modi thanks Trump for Diwali wishes

This call happened as US-Pakistan relations are warming up, even though India keeps accusing Pakistan of backing terrorism. At a White House Diwali event, Trump said Modi agreed to cut back on Russian oil and claimed he personally eased tensions between India and Pakistan—though India pushed back on that claim.

Trump describes the conversation as 'great'

Trump described the conversation as "great" and pointed to ongoing trade talks.

Modi used the moment to highlight how important it is for democracies like India and the US to stick together against terrorism.

The White House Diwali event also saw key Indian diplomats and Indian American business leaders in attendance.