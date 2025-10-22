Bengaluru cop booked for raping, cheating woman
A Bengaluru woman has accused DJ Halli Police Inspector Sunil of raping and cheating her after promising marriage and support to start a beauty parlor.
She's filed a complaint with the DG & IGP office, saying these promises were never kept and that the abuse went on for about one and a half years.
Details of the woman's complaint
According to her complaint, the woman first met Sunil at the police station while seeking help with a financial issue.
Their chats soon turned personal—Sunil suggested marriage but kept delaying any real steps.
She also alleges he used her private photos to blackmail her and threatened her life if she spoke out.
The complaint describes being called to his home when his wife was reportedly not present, being offered alcohol, and alleges that she was assaulted.
Now she's asking authorities for justice against Sunil's alleged actions.