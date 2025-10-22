Bengaluru cop booked for raping, cheating woman

Details of the woman's complaint

According to her complaint, the woman first met Sunil at the police station while seeking help with a financial issue.

Their chats soon turned personal—Sunil suggested marriage but kept delaying any real steps.

She also alleges he used her private photos to blackmail her and threatened her life if she spoke out.

The complaint describes being called to his home when his wife was reportedly not present, being offered alcohol, and alleges that she was assaulted.

Now she's asking authorities for justice against Sunil's alleged actions.