Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as pollution spikes India Oct 22, 2025

Delhi and the NCR are still stuck with "very poor" air quality as of Wednesday, October 22, 2024.

The AQI hit 342, and some spots even crossed into "severe" territory overnight.

Despite Supreme Court restrictions on firecrackers, people burst firecrackers, often violating restrictions on timing and type, making pollution spikes worse and leaving the city under a thick haze.