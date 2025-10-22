Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as pollution spikes
Delhi and the NCR are still stuck with "very poor" air quality as of Wednesday, October 22, 2024.
The AQI hit 342, and some spots even crossed into "severe" territory overnight.
Despite Supreme Court restrictions on firecrackers, people burst firecrackers, often violating restrictions on timing and type, making pollution spikes worse and leaving the city under a thick haze.
Breathing this air isn't just uncomfortable—it can actually harm your lungs and heart over time.
Authorities have rolled out GRAP Stage 2: more dust control, tighter checks on vehicles, limits on heavy polluters, and no open waste burning.
These steps matter for everyone's health.
Local sources are main culprits
Stubble burning in Punjab has dropped a lot (down to just 415 cases from 2024's 1,510), but local sources—cars, industry, construction dust—are now the main culprits.
And with weather staying stagnant for days ahead, forecasts say the bad air isn't going anywhere soon.