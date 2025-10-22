India moves up to 9th place in forest area ranking
India just moved up to 9th place worldwide for total forest area, according to the FAO's 2025 report—one spot higher than before.
The country also kept its #3 rank for adding new forests each year, showing a steady push for greener growth.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the news on Wednesday.
Yadav credits government policies, public involvement
This jump didn't happen by accident.
Yadav pointed to strong government policies, big tree-planting drives by states, and public involvement—especially through campaigns like 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam,' which kicked off in June 2024.
It's clear that when people pitch in, results follow.
Growing forests help fight climate change
India's growing forests help fight climate change by soaking up carbon and boosting climate resilience.
More trees also mean healthier ecosystems and direct benefits for local communities—so this isn't just good news for India; it's a win for the planet too.