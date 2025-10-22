Next Article
Mumbai's air quality improves after rain, but not everywhere
Mumbai's air finally felt fresher on Wednesday, with the AQI dropping to a 'moderate' 146—thanks to Tuesday evening's rain.
Just before that, parts of the city like Colaba were struggling with 'very poor' air quality, hitting an AQI of 341 on Tuesday.
Some neighborhoods still struggle with high pollution
Even though things improved overall, some neighborhoods still showed high pollution while others had much cleaner air.
The IMD credits this change to easterly winds and thunderstorms rolling through Mumbai and the Konkan region.
But here's the thing: despite these occasional weather boosts, Mumbai's air often slips back into unhealthy territory, and clean air remains a work in progress.