Andhra Pradesh Police launch SIT to probe Himsri Boro death

Himsri, a B.B.A. student visiting Visakhapatnam with her dance group, missed her train home and got help from friends to board the Vivek Express.

Before she went missing, she contacted her college friend Jyothi Chowdari, saying she was complaining of misbehavior by some boys.

Although railway police searched for her after getting a complaint, they could not find her at first. Later, her belongings turned up in one of the train coaches.