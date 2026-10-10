Andhra Pradesh Police launch SIT to probe Himsri Boro death
Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the death of Himsri Boro, a student from Assam whose body was found near railway tracks in Srikakulam on October 7.
The team is using dog squads and drones to gather clues, with the local police chief personally overseeing the search.
Himsri Boro told friend about misbehavior
Himsri, a B.B.A. student visiting Visakhapatnam with her dance group, missed her train home and got help from friends to board the Vivek Express.
Before she went missing, she contacted her college friend Jyothi Chowdari, saying she was complaining of misbehavior by some boys.
Although railway police searched for her after getting a complaint, they could not find her at first. Later, her belongings turned up in one of the train coaches.