Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Barrage near 2nd flood warning level
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh have pushed the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada close to its second flood warning level.
By Thursday afternoon, water discharge hit 5.65 lakh cusecs, leading officials to open all 70 crest gates.
The first flood warning was already issued on Wednesday as inflows surged past 3.97 lakh cusecs.
Reservoirs at nearly 78% capacity
Thanks to the nonstop rain, reservoirs statewide are now at nearly 78% capacity—much higher than last year.
Srisailam reservoir is almost full at over 91%, and others like Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala are also seeing high levels.
This gives Andhra Pradesh a solid buffer to handle more rain and helps keep vulnerable areas safer from flooding right now.