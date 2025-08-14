Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Barrage near 2nd flood warning level

Reservoirs at nearly 78% capacity

Thanks to the nonstop rain, reservoirs statewide are now at nearly 78% capacity—much higher than last year.

Srisailam reservoir is almost full at over 91%, and others like Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala are also seeing high levels.

This gives Andhra Pradesh a solid buffer to handle more rain and helps keep vulnerable areas safer from flooding right now.