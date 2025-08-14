Next Article
RSS chief Bhagwat links population control to Delhi's stray dog problem
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has advocated for population control to address Delhi's stray dog problem.
Speaking at a Cuttack event on Thursday, he suggested focusing on controlling their numbers rather than moving them all into shelters—a response to the Supreme Court's recent order for permanent sheltering.
He met Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri
A veterinary science grad himself, Bhagwat emphasized that animals have the right to live and said regulating their population is key.
He also talked about keeping a balance between human progress and nature—like sharing milk with calves—as part of living in harmony.
During his Odisha trip, he met Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri and visited the Jagannath temple; his visit wraps up Friday.