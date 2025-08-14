BJP worker arrested for assaulting cop during Nabanna protests
A BJP worker, Chandan Gupta, was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly assaulting police constable Prasanta Poddar during the Nabanna Abhiyan protests on August 9, 2024.
The incident, caught on CCTV and body cameras, happened as protests marking the anniversary of a trainee doctor's tragic death turned violent across Kolkata and Howrah.
Several police officers were injured in the chaos, and Gupta now faces attempted murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
BJP leaders, supporters booked
Police have filed seven FIRs related to the violence and sent notices to multiple BJP leaders and supporters—including MLA Ashok Dinda, and booked ex-MP Arjun Singh in a case.
Meanwhile, the family of the slain doctor has accused police of assaulting them during the unrest; their complaint is under investigation.
Authorities are still tracking down others involved in the violence.