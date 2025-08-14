Next Article
Mother suing hospital after daughter dies by suicide
Sarah Niyimbona, a 12-year-old receiving psychiatric care, died by suicide at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane this April.
Her mother, Nasra Gertrude, is now suing the hospital, saying their lack of proper monitoring let Sarah leave a supervised area and led to her death.
Hospital updated safety rules, fired 15 nurses
After the incident, the hospital updated its safety rules and fired 15 nurses for "patient privacy violations," though these weren't related to Sarah's case.
The nurses' union says the firings were actually because of media conversations about what happened.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Sarah's family with legal costs.