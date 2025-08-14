Assam ramps up security ahead of I-Day; here's why India Aug 14, 2025

With India's 79th Independence Day coming up on August 15, Assam is ramping up security after banned groups ULFA and NSCN called for a boycott and shutdown.

Police and paramilitary teams are out in force, especially around Guwahati and the main celebration spot at Khanapara, following last year's threats and discovery of explosives.