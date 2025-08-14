Next Article
Assam ramps up security ahead of I-Day; here's why
With India's 79th Independence Day coming up on August 15, Assam is ramping up security after banned groups ULFA and NSCN called for a boycott and shutdown.
Police and paramilitary teams are out in force, especially around Guwahati and the main celebration spot at Khanapara, following last year's threats and discovery of explosives.
Extra checks are all about keeping people safe
The extra checks—like late-night patrols, vehicle frisking on key highways, and tight border watch—are all about keeping people safe during the celebrations.
With past threats still fresh in mind, these efforts aim to make sure everyone can enjoy Independence Day without worry.