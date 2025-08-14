Kerala CM can't interfere in anti-corruption probes: Court
A special vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram has ruled that Kerala's Chief Minister can't interfere in anti-corruption investigations.
In August 2025, the court threw out a clean chit given to senior police officer M.R. Ajith Kumar by the state's anti-corruption bureau, calling the probe "manipulated" and aimed at shielding him.
Judge's strong words on political interference
The court is now taking charge—directly questioning witnesses and keeping an eye on the case—after complaints about political meddling, including mentions of the CM's political secretary.
Judge A Manoj made it clear: deciding if someone broke the law should be based on legal rules, not political approval.
By condemning the practice of seeking the CM's nod for inquiry results as illegal, this ruling puts more power in the hands of courts and sends a message that even top officials will be held accountable if they try to derail corruption probes.