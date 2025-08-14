Kerala CM can't interfere in anti-corruption probes: Court

Judge's strong words on political interference

The court is now taking charge—directly questioning witnesses and keeping an eye on the case—after complaints about political meddling, including mentions of the CM's political secretary.

Judge A Manoj made it clear: deciding if someone broke the law should be based on legal rules, not political approval.

By condemning the practice of seeking the CM's nod for inquiry results as illegal, this ruling puts more power in the hands of courts and sends a message that even top officials will be held accountable if they try to derail corruption probes.