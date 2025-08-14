SC grants divorce after 15 years, orders alimony India Aug 14, 2025

In August 2025, the Supreme Court ended a marriage that had been stuck in limbo since 2010 and ordered the husband to pay his ex-wife ₹1.25 crore as permanent alimony.

The couple married in 2009, moved to the US soon after, but began living separately in 2010.

The husband filed for divorce in 2012; after years of legal back-and-forth, the Supreme Court stepped in to settle things once and for all.