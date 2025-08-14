SC grants divorce after 15 years, orders alimony
In August 2025, the Supreme Court ended a marriage that had been stuck in limbo since 2010 and ordered the husband to pay his ex-wife ₹1.25 crore as permanent alimony.
The couple married in 2009, moved to the US soon after, but began living separately in 2010.
The husband filed for divorce in 2012; after years of legal back-and-forth, the Supreme Court stepped in to settle things once and for all.
₹1.25 crore to be paid in 5 installments
The judges said this marriage was "irretrievably broken" and used special powers under Article 142 to grant the divorce—overturning an earlier High Court decision.
The ₹1.25 crore alimony is to be paid out over five quarterly installments of ₹25 lakh each.
Husband remarried in March 2017
If the husband misses even one payment, he loses whatever he's already paid—and the whole order gets scrapped.
Notably, he remarried back in March 2017 while this case was still ongoing.
Significance of ruling
This ruling shows how India's top court can step in when marriages drag on without resolution—especially when couples have lived apart for years.
It also highlights growing recognition of financial fairness for estranged spouses and signals that courts are willing to move things forward when family disputes get stuck.