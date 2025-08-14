Next Article
Tolichowki gets 14mm rain, while Bandlaguda sees no sprinkle
Hyderabad's weather has been full of surprises lately. Recently, the city was all set for heavy rain but ended up with just light drizzles and plenty of sunshine.
Tolichowki got the most rain at only 14mm, while places like Bandlaguda and Shaikpet barely saw a sprinkle.
Even meteorologists are scratching their heads over these unexpected shifts.
Rain weakens building in Begum Bazar
Earlier rains weakened a building, causing a collapse in Begum Bazar—luckily, no one was hurt since officials had already marked it unsafe.
It's a reminder that unpredictable weather can have real consequences.
Looking ahead, the IMD says Hyderabad might see light to moderate rain with gusty winds on August 15, so staying alert is still a good idea.