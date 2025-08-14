Tolichowki gets 14mm rain, while Bandlaguda sees no sprinkle India Aug 14, 2025

Hyderabad's weather has been full of surprises lately. Recently, the city was all set for heavy rain but ended up with just light drizzles and plenty of sunshine.

Tolichowki got the most rain at only 14mm, while places like Bandlaguda and Shaikpet barely saw a sprinkle.

Even meteorologists are scratching their heads over these unexpected shifts.