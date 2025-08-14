Serbian man leads cleanliness drive in Gurgaon
Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian living in India since 2018, is leading a hands-on cleanliness drive in Gurgaon's Sector 55.
He kicked off the campaign, "A Journey to Clean India," with a week-long event called 'Ek Din Ek Gully' on August 8.
Armed with basic tools, he's out cleaning streets and encouraging locals to join him—though he expresses frustration over how many people ignore litter.
Influencers urged to join the cause
Locals are split: some cheer him on online, while others worry stray animals just mess things up again.
Despite the challenges, Jankovic isn't giving up. He's calling for influencers to help spread the word and wants everyone to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean—not just leave it to the government.
As he emphasizes, taking ownership of your space is crucial, and real change starts with us.