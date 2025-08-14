Wife, lover, friend watch man die after brutal assault
In Goregaon East, Mumbai, 40-year-old makeup artist Bharat Laxman Ahire was assaulted on July 15, 2025, and died from his injuries on August 5, 2025.
He confronted his wife Rajashree's lover, Chandrashekhar Padyachi, and was attacked by Padyachi and his friend Ranga near a public toilet.
While Ranga held him back, Padyachi repeatedly punched Ahire. Shockingly, Rajashree watched the whole assault but didn't step in.
What happened next?
Instead of getting medical help for Ahire after the attack, Rajashree took him home and left him untreated for three days.
He was finally hospitalized after three days but died from his injuries on August 5.
Police registered a murder case against Rajashree, Padyachi, and Ranga after Ahire's daughters shared what happened.
As of August 13, police have arrested Rajashree; Padyachi and Ranga are still on the run as the search continues.