Wife, lover, friend watch man die after brutal assault

What happened next?

Instead of getting medical help for Ahire after the attack, Rajashree took him home and left him untreated for three days.

He was finally hospitalized after three days but died from his injuries on August 5.

Police registered a murder case against Rajashree, Padyachi, and Ranga after Ahire's daughters shared what happened.

As of August 13, police have arrested Rajashree; Padyachi and Ranga are still on the run as the search continues.