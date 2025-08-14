Next Article
Major reservoirs in India nearly 3-fourths full
India's big reservoirs are nearly three-fourths full this year, thanks to steady monsoon rains.
According to the Central Water Commission, storage stands at 74.13%—a solid jump from last year and 24% higher than the decade average.
That's about 135 billion cubic meters of water ready for use.
Reservoirs across the country are seeing normal rainfall
Normal rainfall (570.7mm) has boosted water levels almost everywhere, with only a few districts seeing less rain.
This extra water is already helping farmers: kharif crop planting is up by 4% compared to last year, and it should make things easier for rabi crops too.
Regionally, Rajasthan leads in the north at 84%, while Tamil Nadu in the south is nearly maxed out at 95%.