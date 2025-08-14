Major reservoirs in India nearly 3-fourths full

Reservoirs across the country are seeing normal rainfall

Normal rainfall (570.7mm) has boosted water levels almost everywhere, with only a few districts seeing less rain.

This extra water is already helping farmers: kharif crop planting is up by 4% compared to last year, and it should make things easier for rabi crops too.

Regionally, Rajasthan leads in the north at 84%, while Tamil Nadu in the south is nearly maxed out at 95%.