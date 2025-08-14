President Murmu's address on eve of Independence Day
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day (August 14, 2025), President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt address, saluting freedom fighters and highlighting "Operation Sindoor"—a recent anti-terror mission that showed off the armed forces' skill and commitment to protecting the nation.
She tied this to India's big-picture goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.
Highlights of President's speech
Murmu celebrated how India has grown into a vibrant democracy with universal voting rights, rooted in ancient values but powered by modern principles like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
She pointed out that India's economy grew by 6.5% last year—making it the fastest-growing major economy—and highlighted improvements in highways and railways as signs of progress toward self-reliance and global confidence.