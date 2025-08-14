Next Article
Kolkata's underwater metro to be inaugurated soon
On August 22, Prime Minister Modi is likely to open three major metro sections in Kolkata—including the Sealdah-Esplanade stretch of India's reportedly first underwater metro on the Green Line.
This new link connects West Bengal's IT hub at Salt Lake Sector V in North 24 Parganas with Howrah.
Other metro upgrades
The Orange Line (Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) will now run along the EM Bypass, making life easier for those coming from South 24 Parganas and southern suburbs.
Plus, the Yellow Line extension means you can soon take the metro straight to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called these upgrades a "historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja," and they're expected to make daily commutes smoother.