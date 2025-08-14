Kolkata's underwater metro to be inaugurated soon

Other metro upgrades

The Orange Line (Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) will now run along the EM Bypass, making life easier for those coming from South 24 Parganas and southern suburbs.

Plus, the Yellow Line extension means you can soon take the metro straight to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called these upgrades a "historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja," and they're expected to make daily commutes smoother.