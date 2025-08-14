Next Article
India still fastest-growing major economy: President Murmu
On the eve of Independence Day 2024, President Droupadi Murmu shared an upbeat message about India's economy.
She pointed out that India is still the fastest-growing major economy, with a 6.5% GDP growth rate in the last fiscal year.
Even with global economic ups and downs, she reassured everyone that domestic demand is strong and inflation is in check.
Steps toward reducing inequality
President Murmu also highlighted government efforts to fight poverty and reduce inequality.
She credited good governance and ongoing welfare schemes for helping many people rise above poverty—and making sure they don't slip back.
According to her, these steps are closing income gaps and creating a more equal economic landscape as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day.