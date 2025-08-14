India still fastest-growing major economy: President Murmu India Aug 14, 2025

On the eve of Independence Day 2024, President Droupadi Murmu shared an upbeat message about India's economy.

She pointed out that India is still the fastest-growing major economy, with a 6.5% GDP growth rate in the last fiscal year.

Even with global economic ups and downs, she reassured everyone that domestic demand is strong and inflation is in check.