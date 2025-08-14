India on path to becoming developed nation, says President

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day (August 14, 2025), President Droupadi Murmu honored freedom fighters and highlighted India's rapid economic growth, noting a 6.5% GDP rise last year—the fastest among major economies. She emphasized democracy's core values: justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Murmu lauded Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission Murmu spotlighted big moves like the Kashmir Valley rail link to boost trade and tourism, plus stronger healthcare under Ayushman Bharat and better digital access for welfare.

She also cheered astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's trip to the International Space Station, noting it will prove extremely helpful for India's upcoming human space flight program, 'Gaganyaan.'

Operation Sindoor is a test case for Atmanirbhar Bharat Praising Operation Sindoor's stand against terrorism, Murmu described it as a test case for Atmanirbhar Bharat and a landmark achievement in India's defense history.

"Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements," she said—pointing toward India's goal of becoming a developed nation.