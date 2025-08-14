North, South Blocks to become world's largest museum India Aug 14, 2025

Big news for history buffs: the iconic North and South Blocks in Delhi are being turned into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, set to be the world's biggest.

Spanning 1.55 lakh square meters and 950 rooms, this project will restore some of India's most famous heritage buildings—and the project is targeted for completion within the next three years, with the North Block phase expected by June 2026.