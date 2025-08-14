North, South Blocks to become world's largest museum
Big news for history buffs: the iconic North and South Blocks in Delhi are being turned into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, set to be the world's biggest.
Spanning 1.55 lakh square meters and 950 rooms, this project will restore some of India's most famous heritage buildings—and the project is targeted for completion within the next three years, with the North Block phase expected by June 2026.
Each gallery will focus on a specific theme
The museum will feature 30 galleries across indoor and outdoor spaces, each telling a piece of India's 5,000-year journey—from ancient civilizations to global trade routes like the Silk Road.
Expect to see treasures like the Indus Valley Terracotta Hourglass and Konark Sun Wheel up close.
The museum aims to attract over 10 million visitors annually
With more than 25,000 carefully chosen artifacts from all over India, there'll be something for everyone—whether you're a student on a field trip or just curious about history.
The goal? To welcome over 10 million visitors every year and become India's new go-to spot for culture lovers.