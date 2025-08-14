Next Article
ASHA workers call off strike after 3 days
After three days of peaceful protests—including human chains across Karnataka—ASHA health workers have called off their strike.
The state government agreed to keep current population coverage limits, easing fears of sudden job cuts.
Workers still want ₹10,000 monthly honorarium
Even with these small wins, ASHA workers are still pushing for a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹10,000.
The Health Department says recent evaluations are just about improving efficiency—not firing anyone—but the workers and their supporters want more concrete action on pay.
For now, the association is telling members to stay alert.