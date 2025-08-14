Next Article
Kerala minister orders probe into school after boy punished
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a probe after a fifth-grader at Cochin Public School, Thrikkakara, was made to run laps and then locked in a dark room for showing up three minutes late.
Minister's statement on matter
Sivankutty personally told the student's father not to accept the school's suggestion to transfer his child, assuring him that "the child and family will not be isolated."
He called out the school's actions as unacceptable and reminded them that all schools—private or not—must follow state rules.
The minister is waiting for a full report from education officials before taking further steps.