J&K cloudburst: 37 dead, over 100 injured; rescue ops underway
A sudden cloudburst in Chasoti village, Kishtwar district (Jammu & Kashmir) on Thursday led to deadly flash floods—leaving at least 37 people dead and injuring 100.
The disaster damaged several homes and forced a halt to the annual Machail Mata shrine yatra, with scenes of submerged vehicles and stranded locals circulating online.
PM Modi expresses condolences, Omar Abdullah cancels I-Day events
Rescue teams have managed to save 98 people so far, though many remain in critical condition.
Emergency crews jumped into action soon after the alert was raised around midday.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences and support, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled Independence Day events in light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst.