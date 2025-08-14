Next Article
Why India is in talks with China over rare earths
India is negotiating with China to secure rare earth minerals—key ingredients for things like EVs and defense gear.
After China's export restrictions this year shook up global supply chains, India is not just hoping for a deal but also exploring new sources to avoid depending too much on China.
India is investing in local production of rare earths
To tackle future shortages, India has announced a ₹1,345 crore investment to make rare earth magnets at home and is teaming up with countries like the US and Australia.
These minerals are vital for everything from smartphones to military tech, so making sure there's a steady supply is now a top priority for India's growth and security.