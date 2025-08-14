Next Article
India-US defense partnership: Recent developments, upcoming meetings
India and the US are set to hold a key "2+2" working-level meeting later this August, keeping their defense partnership active in 2025.
This follows recent high-level visits, new Apache helicopters arriving in India, and both countries gearing up for their big Yudh Abhyas military exercise in Alaska.
US-India defense ties
Despite some bumps—like US tariffs over India's Russian oil imports—both sides are pushing ahead on defense deals and defense technology cooperation.
The 2+2 Dialogue (running since 2018) helps them team up on security, cyber issues, and regional challenges.
These ongoing efforts show both countries are serious about supporting each other's security, democratic values, and stability across the Indo-Pacific.