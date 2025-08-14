Gurgaon rains: Roads underwater, traffic crawls

Flooding, fallen trees, floating garbage

Flooding hit spots like Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, Sushant Lok 1 (E-Block), and Sector 23A especially hard—roads were underwater and traffic crawled at Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

Fallen trees cut power in some areas, while floating garbage raised health concerns.

City teams have been working non-stop to clear water, debris, and keep things moving as best they can.