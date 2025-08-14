Next Article
Gurgaon rains: Roads underwater, traffic crawls
Gurgaon woke up to heavy rain on Thursday, flooding major neighborhoods and making commutes a nightmare.
The downpour lasted from early morning till afternoon.
Flooding, fallen trees, floating garbage
Flooding hit spots like Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, Sushant Lok 1 (E-Block), and Sector 23A especially hard—roads were underwater and traffic crawled at Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.
Fallen trees cut power in some areas, while floating garbage raised health concerns.
City teams have been working non-stop to clear water, debris, and keep things moving as best they can.