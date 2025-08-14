Next Article
Jindal Steel employees donate ₹2 crore salary to help soldiers
Jindal Steel employees just donated ₹2 crore to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund by giving up a day's salary each.
It's their way of backing soldiers and families affected by Operation Sindoor, which recently took down terror networks across the border.
Company has a history of supporting national causes
Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal handed over the donation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, continuing the company's track record of pitching in during tough times.
In 2020, they gave ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund during COVID-19 and have helped out with oxygen supplies and disaster relief before—showing steady support for national causes and those who serve.