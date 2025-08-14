Raj Thackeray's hate speech case: Petition filed against him

Shukla's plea calls for SIT probe into MNS

Shukla's plea pushes for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into hate speech and violence linked to MNS, pointing out an incident from October 6, 2024, when his party office was allegedly vandalized and he received threats.

He says he's been filing complaints for months with no result.

Shukla also wants Raj Thackeray stopped from making further provocative speeches and has asked the Election Commission of India to take action against MNS under election laws.