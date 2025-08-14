Raj Thackeray's hate speech case: Petition filed against him
Sunil Shukla, National President of the Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena (UBVS), has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
He's asking for police protection for his family and wants the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to lose its official status, accusing the party of fueling enmity.
The case was first sent to the Supreme Court but got moved to the High Court on advice from judges.
Shukla's plea calls for SIT probe into MNS
Shukla's plea pushes for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into hate speech and violence linked to MNS, pointing out an incident from October 6, 2024, when his party office was allegedly vandalized and he received threats.
He says he's been filing complaints for months with no result.
Shukla also wants Raj Thackeray stopped from making further provocative speeches and has asked the Election Commission of India to take action against MNS under election laws.