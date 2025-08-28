Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Teacher breaks student's arm over 'misbehavior'
In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a Social Sciences teacher at Sri Tanush School allegedly broke a Class 8 student's arm using an iron table.
The student is now in surgery for multiple fractures.
The teacher, Mohan, has gone missing while police investigate.
Parents, social workers plan protest
The incident has sparked anger among parents and social workers, who are planning a protest at the school.
It also echoes a similar case from Kerala in August, where a Class 10 student suffered a ruptured eardrum after being allegedly assaulted by his headmaster—prompting an official inquiry there too.