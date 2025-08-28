Punjab on alert as Ravi river overflows, floods villages India Aug 28, 2025

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have caused the Ravi river to overflow, breaking embankments near Amritsar and Ajnala and flooding more than 40 villages.

Water from dams like Ranjit Sagar has made things worse, with blocked floodgates adding to the crisis.

The water discharge is now at a massive 4.6 lakh cusecs.