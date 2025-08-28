Punjab on alert as Ravi river overflows, floods villages
Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have caused the Ravi river to overflow, breaking embankments near Amritsar and Ajnala and flooding more than 40 villages.
Water from dams like Ranjit Sagar has made things worse, with blocked floodgates adding to the crisis.
The water discharge is now at a massive 4.6 lakh cusecs.
Army, rescue teams working non-stop to get people out safely
Thousands of people are stranded as floodwaters threaten towns like Ajnala—local residents say this is even worse than the big floods back in 1988.
The Army and rescue teams are working non-stop with boats and tractors to get people out safely.
Relief camps set up for displaced people
Homes, crops, and roads in Punjab's border districts have taken a huge hit.
Relief camps are set up for those displaced, while multiple agencies team up for rescue and recovery efforts across the region.