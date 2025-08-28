Why Ganesh idols are being immersed early this year
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started August 27, 2025, with families welcoming Ganesha idols for nine days.
Usually, the big immersion (Visarjan) happens after the nine-day celebration—but this year, priests are asking everyone to finish by September 5.
Why? There's a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 6-7, and in Hindu tradition, rituals during an eclipse are a no-go.
Idols left unimmersed during that time are said to lose their spiritual value.
Temporary home idols need to be immersed early
If you're celebrating, only temporary home idols need to be immersed early; temple idols just get a ritual cleanse instead.
There's also more buzz about using eco-friendly clay idols now, so the river or sea doesn't get polluted after Visarjan.
This year's change is all about balancing tradition, celestial events, and doing right by the environment—a small but meaningful shift for everyone taking part.