Why Ganesh idols are being immersed early this year India Aug 28, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started August 27, 2025, with families welcoming Ganesha idols for nine days.

Usually, the big immersion (Visarjan) happens after the nine-day celebration—but this year, priests are asking everyone to finish by September 5.

Why? There's a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 6-7, and in Hindu tradition, rituals during an eclipse are a no-go.

Idols left unimmersed during that time are said to lose their spiritual value.